Penguins Evacuated from Quake-Hit Noto Shown at Aquarium in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Seven Magellanic penguins evacuated from a central Japan city hit hard by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake to an aquarium in Tokyo were shown to visitors Monday for the first time since the relocation.

The penguins arrived at Sumida Aquarium in the Japanese capital's Sumida Ward from Notojima Aquarium in the Ishikawa Prefecture city of Nanao on Feb. 1, a month after the 7.6-magnitude temblor.

Sumida Aquarium has stopped short of displaying the Magellanic penguins to reduce the risk of injury. But it decided to allow visitors to see them, though for only 10 minutes during a morning walk, as they are set to be returned Friday to Notojima Aquarium, which has reopened after recovering from damage caused by the powerful New Year's Day earthquake.

About 30 visitors flocked to Sumida Aquarium to see the penguins when it started Monday's operations at 9 a.m., with some taking their pictures and others shouting cheerfully.

"I'm happy to be finally able to see them," a 45-year-old corporate worker from Tokyo said. "I want to go to see them in Noto if I have a chance," he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]