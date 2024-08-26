Chinese Warplane Violates Japanese Airspace for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese warplane violated Japanese airspace for the first time ever on Monday over waters in southwestern Japan.

The Y-9 reconnaissance plane entered Japanese airspace over the waters off the Danjo islands in Nagasaki Prefecture between 11:29 a.m. and 11:31 a.m., according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Following the incident, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned acting Chinese ambassador Shi Yong and lodged a strong protest. The Japanese side also urged China to prevent a recurrence. Shi was quoted as saying that he would report this to his country.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Chinese warplane arrived in an area over the south of the islands and began circling at around 10:40 a.m. It circled there again after violating Japanese airspace, and left the area around 1:15 p.m.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets were scrambled to deal with the Chinese plane, issuing radio warnings and urging it to change course and leave the area.

