Strong Typhoon Shanshan Expected to Approach Western Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency and the land ministry on Monday warned of possible landslides, swollen rivers, flooding and strong winds as strong Typhoon Shanshan is forecast to approach western Japan from Tuesday.

"It is difficult to predict the course (of the typhoon) and when it may make landfall," Shuichi Tachihara, chief forecaster at the agency, said at a press conference.

"As the typhoon is moving slowly, the possibility of a heavy rain disaster is increasing, with rainfall of 300 to 400 millimeters forecast for a wide range of areas in the 24 hours through Thursday noon," Tachihara noted. In particular, rainfall in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki may exceed the average monthly rainfall for August, he added.

Satoshi Omatsu, head of the land ministry's river management office, called on people to prepare for possible power and water outages and to check hazard maps.

Due to the typhoon, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Monday that it may cancel Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains between Thursday and Saturday. West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, said it may suspend its Sanyo Shinkansen line on Thursday and Friday.

