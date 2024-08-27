Kono Gambles with Shift Away from Maverick Persona

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono has shifted away from his persona as a political maverick in his latest attempt at becoming leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in what could prove to be a gamble.

When Kono, 61, declared his third bid for the LDP presidency at a press conference on Monday, he made no mention of his long-held call for abandoning nuclear power.

Despite the effort to reinvent his image, it is unclear whether he can expand his support base from beyond the 54-member LDP faction led by Taro Aso, former prime minister who is currently vice president of the party, to which he belongs.

"We must explore all technologies to maximize our power supply," Kono told the press conference, when asked whether he supports the building of new nuclear plants and the expansion of existing ones. He added that he is willing to consider building new nuclear power plants to replace existing ones.

Kono first ran in the LDP's leadership race in 2009, immediately after the party fell from power. After serving in roles such as foreign minister, he made his second shot at the position in 2021 and gained the most votes from rank-and-file party members, but ultimately lost to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the runoff race, in which lawmakers' votes carried more weight.

