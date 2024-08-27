Nvidia to Support Generative AI Development in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp. said Monday that it will support the development of generative artificial intelligence based on Japanese language data.

Nvidia will expand its AI development support service for enterprises to cover large language models trained on Japanese data by the Tokyo Institute of Technology and Rakuten Group Inc.

The move is seen helping Japanese efforts to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen industrial competitiveness without relying on other countries for data or human resources in order to enhance national economic security.

In March, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Japan should develop its own generative AI. He told the press, "There's no reason to allow some other third party to harvest that data (of Japan), create an AI and then import it back to Japan."

Nvidia's service provides all tools required to develop generative AI apps. The Tokyo Institute of Technology and others have teamed up to train a model of Meta Platforms Inc. on Japanese data, while Rakuten utilizes a model of French startup Mistral AI.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]