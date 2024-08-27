Japan Land Min. Features Disaster Reduction in Budget Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's land ministry said Tuesday that its fiscal 2025 budget request features disaster reduction measures after the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake and efforts to strengthen logistics networks to tackle driver shortages.

The ministry's general-account budget request for the year starting next April reaches 7,033 billion yen, up 18.1 pct from the previous year.

In the request, the ministry seeks funds without specifying how much for measures to beef up the national resilience to disasters in a five-year plan through fiscal 2025 and for a planned extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line from Tsuruga Station in the central Japan prefecture of Fukui to Shin-Osaka Station in the western prefecture of Osaka.

The ministry requests 6,289.9 billion yen for public works excluding projects whose costs are unspecified, up 18.9 pct.

It demands 277.1 billion yen to prepare for a possible massive quake in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast and a possible temblor in the Tokyo metropolitan area, up 34.3 pct. This time, the focus is on building and raising levees to block tsunamis and on making water and sewage systems quake-proof.

