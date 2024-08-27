Japan Coast Guard to Build Its Biggest Patrol Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard plans to build its biggest ever patrol ship in an effort to boost its capability to respond to disasters and other emergency situations, officials said Tuesday.

The coast guard's existing biggest patrol ship is 150 meters long and weighs 6,500 tons. The new ship will be around 200 meters long and will weigh about 30,000 tons.

Expected to be put into commission in fiscal 2029, the new vessel will be used to transport disaster relief goods and evacuate residents during contingencies including a possible conflict over Taiwan.

The total construction cost is estimated at 68 billion yen. Of the total, the coast guard will seek 3.43 billion yen in funding for fiscal 2025, which begins next April.

The new vessel will have enough room to transport over 1,000 people during an emergency, as well as space to park large vehicles, including ambulances and buses. It will also be able to store three helicopters.

