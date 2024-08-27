Osaka Conducts 3rd Inspection of Ex-Kobayashi Pharma Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Osaka conducted on Tuesday its third on-site inspection of a former plant of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. over health problems suffered by users of its supplements.

The plant in the capital of Osaka Prefecture, closed last December, produced "beni koji" red fermented rice, contained in the company's supplements believed to have caused the health problems.

The city government aims to identify contamination routes by holding interviews with employees involved in making beni koji in the plant about the situation of operation, based on manufacturing records, officials said.

The National Institute of Health Sciences in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, received from the Osaka-based company samples of beni koji made in the past three years.

The institute analyzed beni koji made between June and August 2023, when products tied to many health problems were produced, and detected three compounds including naturally occurring puberulic acid.

