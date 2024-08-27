Japan Raps Chinese Warplane's Airspace Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday criticized a Chinese warplane's violation of Japanese airspace the previous day.

The incident represented "not only a serious infringement of Japanese sovereignty but also a threat to national security," Hayashi told a press conference. "It's totally unacceptable."

"China's military activity around Japan is increasing. We'll keep examining the situation with strong interest and do our best to conduct surveillance and take measures against airspace violations," he said.

Japan lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels. Hayashi declined to say how China responded.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Y-9 reconnaissance plane entered Japanese airspace over waters off the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture late Monday morning, causing the Air Self-Defense Force to scramble fighter jets.

