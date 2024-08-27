Japan Officials Slam Senkaku Remark on NHK's Chinese News

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese government officials have condemned public broadcaster NHK for airing a Chinese news report in which a Chinese newscaster said that the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands are Chinese territory.

The incident, which occurred on NHK's international radio service earlier this month, was "regrettable as it contradicts its mission as a public broadcaster," communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto told a press conference on Tuesday.

The minister urged NHK, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., to investigate the cause of the incident and take measures to prevent a recurrence.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also expressed regret over the incident at a press briefing on Monday. The remark in question "totally contradicts our country's position," the top government spokesman said. "We hope (NHK) will deeply recognize its social responsibility as a public broadcaster and work to prevent a recurrence."

The internal affairs and communications committees of both chambers of the Diet plan to question NHK over the incident.

