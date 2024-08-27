Japan to Boost Child Allowances in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Children and Families Agency said Tuesday that its general-account budget request for fiscal 2025 totals 4,218.9 billion yen, up 1.8 pct from the previous year, to finance measures aimed at raising the country’s birthrate, including boosting child allowances.

Starting in October this year, the country will remove the income cap for child allowances. In addition, the eligibility for the benefits will expand to include people with children in high school.

The expansion of the child allowance program is part of the government’s plan, rolled out last year, to intensively implement child-rearing support measures for the three years starting in April this year.

The plan also includes introducing day care services available for all infants, regardless of their parents’ employment status. The agency seeks a budget outlay of some 23 billion yen for the measure for fiscal 2025.

The agency’s budget requests also involve measures aimed at improving nursery working conditions, reducing high school education fees, providing marriage support in cooperation with private companies and deploying truancy support staff to local authorities.

