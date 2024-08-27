Western Japan City Promotes Local Sake, Pottery in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Hagi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, held an event in New York on Monday to promote local sake and pottery.

The event attracted sake importers in the United States, as well as restaurant operators there. Visitors tasted sake from the prefecture in Hagi pottery cups.

Hagi pottery tableware makes "not only Japanese dishes but also various types of food, including French cuisine, look great," said Yasushi Okada, a potter whose tableware works were displayed at the event.

Ryutaro Miyoshi from Abu no Tsuru Shuzo, a sake brewery in the town of Abu, which neighbors Hagi, said, "I want to sell rich, dry sake, whose taste is little affected by transportation."

The brewery has been exporting products to Hong Kong and Taiwan and now aims to make inroads in the United States.

