Japan's Iwakuni Allows Deployment of U.S. Navy's Osprey

Yamaguchi, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda said Tuesday that his western Japan city will allow the deployment of the U.S. Navy's CMV-22 Osprey transport aircraft to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.

Fukuda told a meeting of the municipal assembly in Yamaguchi Prefecture that the city judged that the deployment of the tilt-rotor plane would not have a large impact on the lives of people living near the base. It is the first stationing of the naval version of the Osprey in Japan.

The deployment, announced by U.S. Forces Japan in July as an upgrade of the current transport aircraft, is expected to begin later this year. The U.S. military will also station the F-35C Lightning II, the latest carrier-based stealth fighter, at the Iwakuni base.

Fukuda told reporters he plans to keep an eye on the operations of the Osprey to see whether its deployment affects citizens' lives.

The Yamaguchi prefectural government will give its opinion on the deployment after consulting with the towns of Waki and Suooshima near the base.

