Saitama Zoo Seeks Donations for “Smiling” Quokkas

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--A zoo in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, is seeking donations to improve the living conditions of its colony of quokkas, dubbed “the happiest animal in the world” as the marsupial appears to be smiling.

The Saitama Children’s Zoo in the city of Higashimatsuyama is the only place in Japan where people can see quokkas, a member of the kangaroo family.

While the animal has become popular around the world for its cute appearance, it is feared to be on the verge of extinction.

Quokkas, which inhabit islands in western Australia, grow to be about 40-50 centimeters long and weigh about 3-4 kilograms. They prefer wetlands and areas with dense vegetation and do not do well in hot climates.

According to Rieko Tanaka, director of the Saitama zoo, many people visit the Australian islands to see the small furry creatures, but illegal feeding is believed to be harming their health. Quokkas “could become extinct in 10 years if we don’t take action,” she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]