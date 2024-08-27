Japan Lawmakers Led by LDP's Nikai Visit China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmakers led by Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

The delegation of the bipartisan Japan-China parliamentary friendship association, chaired by Nikai, will stay in the Chinese capital until Thursday, hoping to meet with President Xi Jinping.

The 10 lawmakers also include Yuko Obuchi, the LDP's election head, Katsuya Okada, secretary-general of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Kazuo Kitagawa, deputy chief of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner.

After the arrival, the Japanese politicians visited Tsinghua University to meet with Qiu Yong, Chinese Communist Party committee secretary and president of the university.

In the talks, Qiu said China and Japan should build friendly neighborly relations as international situations are getting more complicated every second.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]