Japan to Discuss 10 Points for Decarbonization Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it will discuss 10 points to roll out a national strategy for decarbonization late this year.

The list includes ways to make it easier for businesses to invest in carbon-free power sources such as renewable energy and nuclear power.

The list was included in a draft of the strategy presented at a government meeting by green transformation minister Ken Saito.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the meeting: "Efforts for green transformation will impact national power. We must upgrade our measures constantly and implement them promptly."

Officials from agencies including the industry and environment ministries said they will seek around 1.2 trillion yen in funding for fiscal 2025 to promote green transformation investments, including 255.5 billion yen for supply networks for next-generation solar cells and offshore wind power generation equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]