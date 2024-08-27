China Denies Deliberately Violating Japan's Airspace

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman suggested Tuesday that a Chinese military plane's violation of Japanese airspace the previous day was not intentional.

China has no intention of violating the airspace of any other country, said the spokesman, Lin Jian, at a news conference

Lin made no direct comment on whether the airspace violation actually occurred, while noting that relevant Chinese authorities are working to confirm the circumstances, and that China is continuing to communicate with the Japanese side.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the Y-9 reconnaissance plane of the Chinese military entered Japanese airspace over waters off the Danjo islands in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Monday morning. The ministry said it was the first time that a Chinese military plane's violation of Japanese airspace has been confirmed.

Following the incident, a sense of alarm is growing on the Japanese side over the purpose of the airspace violation.

