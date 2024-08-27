Kishida's S. Korea Trip Expected for Sept. 6-7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's planned trip to South Korea is expected to take place on Sept. 6-7, people in the two countries familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Kishida is likely to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to confirm that the two sides will continue bilateral cooperation in areas including security even after the prime minister steps down late next month.

It is set to be Kishida's first visit to South Korea since May, when he attended a trilateral summit of leaders from Japan, China and South Korea. The trip is a part of "shuttle diplomacy" between Tokyo and Seoul, or mutual visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders to each other's country.

Kishida and Yoon are seen discussing ways to promote ties in a range of areas including people-to-people exchanges, ahead of the 60th anniversary next year of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two sides' foreign ministries have already set up secretariats in charge of commemorative projects, and the leaders are slated to agree on accelerating preparations.

Yoon pushed for warmer Japan-South Korea ties based on a personal relationship of trust with Kishida and used this to strengthen trilateral security cooperation with Japan and the United States to counter North Korea's threats. The Yoon administration hopes that cooperation can be maintained under Kishida's successor.

