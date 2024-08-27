BOJ to Conduct Pilot Survey on Wages from Sept. Tankan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan said Tuesday that it will conduct a pilot survey on wages before adding new questionnaire items on wages to its "tankan" quarterly business sentiment survey.

The pilot survey will cover around 1,500 of the approximately 9,000 companies subject to the tankan surveys between September 2024 and June 2025.

The central bank will consider whether to add the new questionnaire items based on the results of the pilot survey, and if it decides to do so, it is expected to release a related plan as early as the second half of 2025. It would work out the details after hearing public opinions.

The BOJ assumes that the addition of the new questionnaire items would not be realized within a few years due to necessary system updates, according to an official of its research and statistics office.

