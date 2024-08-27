Kyushu Shinkansen to Be Suspended due to Typhoon Shanshan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, said Tuesday that it will suspend Kyushu Shinkansen bullet trains between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations in southwestern Japan from 8 p.m. Wednesday, as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches the country.

The suspension will continue through Thursday, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, and West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, revised their suspension plans, saying that they may respectively cancel all or some trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line on Friday and Saturday, and on the Sanyo Shinkansen line from Thursday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways decided to cancel many flights to and from Miyazaki and Kagoshima airports in southwestern Japan from Wednesday to Friday.

The 10th typhoon of the year was slowly moving westward over waters east of Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Tuesday afternoon, and is forecast to approach the island through Wednesday and reach western Japan areas from Thursday. It is expected to move across the Japanese archipelago and reach eastern areas on Saturday.

