Kishida Instructs Minister to Address Rice Supply Concerns

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday instructed agriculture minister Tetsushi Sakamoto to respond to concerns about rice supply "from the viewpoint of consumers."

Kishida gave the instruction at a meeting of the government's headquarters on stable food supply.

The country is currently seeing a shortage of rice supply as demand for rice has been firm due to its slower price growth than bread and noodles amid inflation, as well as demand from visitors from abroad. In addition, consumers moved to stockpile food after the government said this month that the risk of a megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast had increased.

"With prices of various foods on the rise, ensuring food access is an urgent task," the prime minister said.

Also at the headquarters meeting, the government presented a plan to boost domestic production of wheat and soybeans to strengthen food security. It also said that a request for funds for agriculture, forestry and fishery projects in its fiscal 2025 will total 2,638.9 billion yen.

