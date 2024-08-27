PlayStation 5 Prices to Go Up 13,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Tuesday it will raise the prices of its PlayStation 5 game consoles by 13,000 yen in Japan from Monday.

Material and distribution costs went further up to result in the first price hike since November and third since the popular home game machine's debut, the Sony Group Corp. unit noted.

The new suggested retail prices will be 79,980 yen for the PlayStation 5 and 72,980 yen for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.

Prices will be raised for peripherals as well, including wireless controllers, whose price will jump 2,000 yen to 11,480 yen.

