Japan, Italy Reaffirm Cooperation for G-7 Defense Ministers Meeting

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto, met in Tokyo on Tuesday and reaffirmed cooperation to successfully hold the first-ever meeting of defense ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies, which Italy will host in October.

Kihara and Crosetto also confirmed that they will closely cooperate to boost Japan-Italy ties, including the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, which also involves Britain.

Defense cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Italy have become more active in recent years. This month, the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour visited Japan for the first time, and joint fighter jet drills were held in the Asian country.

Kihara referred to these developments at the beginning of the meeting, noting that they showed Italy's strong emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region.

Crosetto said that stronger ties between the two countries can provide greater deterrence.

