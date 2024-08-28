Likely Yasukuni Graffiti Suspect Held in China in Another Case

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Chinese regional public security authorities have detained a Chinese man believed to have spray-painted graffiti at war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on suspicion of extortion, according to Chinese media reports.

The man, Dong Guangming, was held by the authorities in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

Dong is believed to have spray-painted “toilet” in English on a stone pillar inscribed with the Shinto shrine’s name May 31, an act allegedly involving two other Chinese men.

He left Japan on June 1. Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has put him and the other two on a wanted list on suspicion of damaging property and desecrating a place of worship.

Dong is an influencer who posts videos on social media. A video showing him spray-painting the graffiti has spread in China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]