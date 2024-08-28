1 in Cardiopulmonary Arrest in Central Japan Landslide

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Five people were trapped in a landslide that struck their two-story wooden house in the city of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Tuesday night, with one of them, a woman in her 70s, discovered in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Two of the other four, both women in their 40s, were rescued. They sustained injuries. Local firefighters and police officers are working hard to find the remaining two male individuals, one in his 30s and the other in his 70s.

The five members of a family are believed to have been in the house when the landslide occurred, authorities said.

The incident came to light when a woman trapped in the collapsed house called fire authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to report that she and four other family members were buried alive, according to the Gamagori city government. The caller, with slight injuries, was soon rescued. Another woman, who was badly injured, was rescued some 12 hours after the phone call.

The woman in her 70s was taken out of the house some 16 hours after the phone call, and was unconscious and not breathing when she was sent to hospital.

