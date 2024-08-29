3 Dead in Central Japan Landslide

Newsfrom Japan

Gamagori, Aichi Pref., Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--A landslide triggered apparently by heavy rain struck a two-story wooden house in the city of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday night, leaving three residents dead and two others injured.

All of the five trapped inside the house had been rescued by the small hours of Thursday. Of them, a woman in her 70s, her son in his 30s and her husband in his 70s were confirmed dead, while the couple's two daughters in their 40s were injured.

The three dead people were unconscious when they were found during the rescue work.

Local fire authorities were alerted to the disaster when a woman trapped in the house made an emergency call shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to report that she and four other family members were buried, according to Gamagori city government and other officials.

The city had heavy rain Tuesday as Typhoon Shanshan approached the Kyushu southwestern region. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the amount of rain reached 136.5 millimeters in Gamagori in the 24 hours until 10 p.m. Tuesday, exceeding the average total for the month of August.

