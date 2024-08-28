LDP Nikai Regrets China's Airspace Violation in Beijing Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Former Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai on Wednesday expressed regrets over a Chinese warplane's recent violation of Japanese airspace in talks with a key Chinese official in Beijing on Wednesday.

Nikai is visiting the Chinese capital as head of a delegation of a nonpartisan Japanese lawmaker group for friendship with China.

The delegation had a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, or parliament, and the third-ranking official of the Communist Party of China.

During the talks, Nikai referred to the first confirmed instance of Japanese airspace violation by a Chinese military plane, which happened Monday, requesting China to prevent any recurrence of such an incident.

The Chinese side replied that Beijing has no intention of violating Japan's airspace and showed expectations for communication between the two countries' relevant authorities, according to a source accompanying Nikai.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]