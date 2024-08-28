Tsuruga N-Reactor Found Noncompliant with Safety Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday adopted a draft screening report declaring the No. 2 reactor of the Tsuruga nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, noncompliant with the country's new safety standards.

The NRA will decide whether to formally adopt the report after collecting public comments on it for about a month.

While it will be effectively impossible to restart the 1.16-million-kilowatt Tsuruga No. 2 reactor if the report is formally adopted, Japan Atomic Power Co., the operator of the plant, has indicated that it will reapply for approval to get the reactor back online.

The new safety standards, introduced in 2013 in response to the 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, do not allow the installation of important nuclear plant facilities, such as reactor buildings, on any active faults.

So far, 17 reactors in the country have passed the NRA's safety screenings under the new standards. It will be the first time for a nuclear reactor to be declared not meeting the standards.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]