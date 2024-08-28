Special Warning Issued to Kagoshima over Typhoon Shanshan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Wednesday afternoon issued a special warning against violent winds and high waves to Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with the approach of powerful Typhoon Shanshan.

The special warning, which calls for the highest level of vigilance, was announced at 1 p.m. The Amami Islands region in the prefecture is not covered by the warning.

The agency may issue an additional special warning, against heavy rain, to Kagoshima and neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture, both located in the southern part of the Kyushu southwestern region. The 10th typhoon of the year may approach and make landfall on southern Kyushu toward Thursday, according to the agency.

"Record-breaking rainfall and very strong winds that could destroy some houses are expected," Satoshi Sugimoto, chief of the agency's Forecast Division, told a press conference Wednesday morning, urging people to evacuate before winds become violent and take measures to protect their lives early.

There are risks of linear precipitation zones, or strings of developed rain clouds that often bring torrential rain, being formed in the Amami Islands region through Thursday morning and in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures through Thursday night, possibly causing landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and river flooding, the agency warned.

