Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in the small hours of Wednesday.

It was the first intrusion by any official Chinese vessel into Japanese waters near the islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, since Aug. 15.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the two ships entered the waters near Minamikojima around 3:35 a.m. and tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat. The JCG protected the fishing boat and warned the Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

Both were equipped with what appeared to be a cannon.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, where the islets are called Diaoyu.

