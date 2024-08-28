Toyota to Beef Up Fuel Cell Vehicle Ties with BMW

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. will strengthen its partnership with German automaker BMW AG for the development of fuel cell vehicles, which run on hydrogen, it was learned Tuesday.

BMW hopes to release a mass-produced fuel cell vehicle model within the next few years, with Toyota supplying key parts, such as hydrogen tanks.

Toyota aims to popularize fuel cell vehicles, which are often billed as the "ultimate" green car because they only emit water while running.

According to informed sources, the two automakers are planning to conclude a basic agreement soon and announce it Sept. 5.

They work together in the fuel cell vehicle field from 2012, focusing on technology development.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]