Japan Health Min. Seeks Record 34-T.-Yen Budget for FY ’25

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday that it will seek a record general-account budget of 34,276.3 billion yen for fiscal 2025, up 1.4 pct from the previous year.

The amount was pushed up by increasing social security costs that reflect the country’s aging population.

The final budget, however, is expected to be even bigger because the ministry will request funding for measures to combat rising prices and promote wage hikes without specifying exact amounts of necessary funds.

In the budget request, 35.8 billion yen will be sought to accelerate digital transformation in the field of medical and nursing care services, such as promoting the use of electronic medical records.

For measures to resolve doctor shortages in some departments and in rural areas and enhance regional medical services, the ministry wants to secure 91.5 billion yen.

