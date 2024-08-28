Ex-LDP Member Horii Announces Resignation as Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Manabu Horii, a 52-year-old lawmaker who left Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party over his alleged election law violation, announced Wednesday his resignation as a House of Representatives member.

“I’ve ended up trampling on the trust placed on me by each vote, entirely due to my lack of law-abiding spirit. So I decided to quit,” he said in a statement.

He is expected to submit his resignation to the lower chamber of the country’s parliament soon.

In July, the Tokyo District Prosecutors Office searched his office and home on suspicion of providing condolence money under his name and other things to voters through his secretary.

Horii, an Olympic medalist in speed skating, was first elected to the Lower House in 2012. A former member of the LDP faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Horii failed to record 21.96 million yen in political fund reports between 2018 and 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]