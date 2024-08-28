BOJ to Keep Close Watch on Unstable Markets: Deputy Gov. Himino

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said Wednesday that financial and capital markets "remain unstable" and that the central bank needs to monitor their developments "with the utmost vigilance."

The BOJ will "carefully examine" the impact of the market turmoil, he also said in a speech in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan.

He made the remarks after stock prices and foreign exchange rates fluctuated wildly following the BOJ's decision in late July to conduct an additional interest rate hike.

The bank's basic stance on the future conduct of monetary policy is that it will examine the impact of market developments and the rate hike and that "if it has growing confidence that its outlook for economic activity and prices is realized, it will adjust the degree of monetary accommodation," Himino said.

His view echoed BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks at last week's parliamentary meetings indicating the central bank's plan to pursue interest rate hikes while closely watching financial market developments for the time being.

