LDP Koizumi to Announce Presidential Bid Sept. 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Wednesday that he will announce his candidacy Sept. 6 in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming presidential election.

The 43-year-old initially planned to make the announcement Friday. He changed his mind likely due to the approaching Typhoon Shanshan.

Many within the LDP are hoping that Koizumi, a fresh-faced lawmaker with high name recognition, will lead the party, especially with an anticipated election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, in mind.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has influence over LDP lawmakers not affiliated with any particular party faction, is expected to back Koizumi.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, plans to announce on Tuesday that he will run in the Sept. 27 LDP election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]