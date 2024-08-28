Yoshinoya Launches New Dish with Ostrich Meat on Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Yoshinoya Co., which operates "gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurants, on Wednesday launched a new dish with ostrich meat on rice.

The dish, which features roasted ostrich meat, is priced at 1,683 yen and comes with soup. It is available for a total of 60,000 orders at about 400 of the roughly 1,200 Yoshinoya restaurants across Japan.

Ostrich meat, the "fourth meat" at Yoshinoya restaurants after beef, pork and chicken, "tastes like beef," Yasutaka Kawamura, president of Yoshinoya Holdings Co., which owns the restaurant operator, said at an event to unveil the new dish.

"Ostrich meat is low in fat and rich in protein, vitamins and iron. It helps recover from fatigue," Kawamura noted.

Tokyo-based Speedia, a Yoshinoya Holdings unit, has been raising ostriches in Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo, while conducting research on them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]