Toyota Halts All Japan Plants Due to Typhoon

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. suspended the operations of all 28 production lines at the group's 14 plants in Japan on Wednesday evening due to the approach of extremely powerful Typhoon Shanshan.

The decision was made in consideration of expected parts shortages and the safety of employees. Operations will basically be suspended until Thursday evening, although Hino Motors Ltd.'s plant in Tokyo's Hamura, which produces Toyota-brand vehicles, will partially resume operations on Thursday morning.

Daihatsu Motor Co., another Toyota unit, will temporarily close three plants in the Kansai region.

Honda Motor Co. will halt operations at its factory in Ozu, Kumamoto Prefecture, which produces motorcycles and power products, from Thursday to Friday.

Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., a unit of Nissan Motor Co., also plans a Thursday-Friday operation halt at its plant in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, which produces the Serena minivan for export and two SUV models.

