Japan's Kamikawa Urges Iran Not to Retaliate against Israel

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held telephone talks with her Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday, urging Tehran to refrain from its vowed retaliation against Israel.

During the 30-minute talks, Kamikawa stressed that further escalation of the situation in the Middle East is not in the interest of the region or the international community.

The Iranian minister responded that his country does not want to escalate the situation, according to Kamikawa.

"We will make every diplomatic effort to calm the situation," Kamikawa told reporters after the phone talks.

She also called on the Iranian side to urge restraint by the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and other parties, and to cooperate in protecting Japanese nationals in Iran.

