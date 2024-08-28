Obesity among Japanese Men Continues to Rise: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Obesity among men in Japan has continued to rise over the past decade, a survey by the health ministry showed Wednesday.

The annual survey was conducted in November-December 2023 after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It received valid responses from 2,910 of the 6,134 randomly selected households.

The 2022 survey found that 31.7 pct of men aged 20 and older had a body mass index, or BMI, of 25 or higher, which indicates obesity by Japanese standards.

Although the obesity rate was down 1.3 percentage points from the previous research in 2019, the ministry said it has continued to rise over the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, the rate for women was 21 pct, little changed from a decade earlier.

