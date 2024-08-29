28,000 Elderly People Die Alone in Japan in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--National Police Agency data have shown that 28,330 elderly individuals living alone died at home across Japan between January and June.

It took two weeks or longer for police to recognize the death in 4,913 cases, or 17.3 pct of the total, according to the data from the agency's survey to understand the situation of the issue of loneliness and isolation, which the government is working to address.

In the first half of 2024, police nationwide handled a total of 102,965 bodies, including those left by suicides.

Of them, 37,227 were individuals living alone who died at home. Those aged 65 or older made up 76.1 pct of the cases, while 473 cases were in their 20s or younger and 71 were cases whose identities could not be determined.

Their deaths were recognized by police within the day or the day after in 39.7 pct of the cases. Meanwhile, 19.8 pct took two to three days, 12.5 pct four to seven days, 8.8 pct eight to 14 days, and 19.3 pct at least 15 days. For 2.7 pct, at least 91 days were necessary.

