INTERVIEW: CDP's Edano Sees No Issues Now with 2015 Security Legislation

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, who is running in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's Sept. 23 leadership election, told Jiji Press on Wednesday that he sees no current issues with the 2015 national security legislation, which recognized Japan's right to collective self-defense.

"The current operation (of the law) is within the scope explained by the right to individual self-defense," Edano, 60, said in an interview. "The law is not problematic at the moment."

Meanwhile, Edano said that something needs to be done about the July 1, 2014, cabinet decision that served as the basis for the security legislation. "There is a risk of it being interpreted too broadly if left as is," he said.

Edano expressed doubt that the planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, also in the prefecture, is now feasible, partly due to soft ground at the relocation site.

He also said that the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement was "too one-sided" and called for its review. Japan should "negotiate with the spirit of an independent country," he added.

