Shogi Star Fujii Secures 2nd "Eisei" Lifetime Status

Kobe, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese shogi star Sota Fujii defended his "Oi" title for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, qualifying for "eisei" lifetime status for the title.

Fujii, 22, who currently holds seven of the traditional Japanese board game's eight major titles, defeated challenger Akira Watanabe, 40, in a two-day match that ended Wednesday in the western city of Kobe to win the best-of-seven Oi title series 4-1.

The eisei status for the Oi title is the second for Fujii. Last month, he became the youngest player to achieve the status, for the "Kisei" title, at the age of 21 years and 11 months. He was also the youngest to win a second eisei, at 22 years and one month.

The eisei status is used after retirement.

"Luck played a role in the result," Fujii said after the latest match. "I felt the need to become stronger." Referring to his second eisei status, he said, "I did not think about it when I was in the match, but I am happy."

