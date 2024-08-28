Sanyo Shinkansen Line to Be Suspended from Thurs. Night

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, will suspend Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains between Hiroshima and Hakata stations from around 9 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning due to powerful Typhoon Shanshan.

The Kyushu Shinkansen line in southwestern Japan is expected to be suspended between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations from Wednesday night through Friday.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, revised its suspension plan, saying that it may cancel all or some trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line between Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways decided to cancel a total of 438 flights, mainly to and from airports in the Kyushu region, on Thursday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]