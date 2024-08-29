Slush Funds Scandal to Take Center Stage in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The handling of a slush funds scandal rocking Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to be one of the key issues in its leadership election on Sept. 27.

One of potential candidates has mentioned the possibility of not giving lawmakers embroiled in the scandal the party's endorsements in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, in light of criticisms over the money issue from the public and rank-and-file LDP members.

Lawmakers from an LDP faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is at the heart of the scandal, strongly oppose such a move. Although the faction has decided its disbandment, it remains the largest grouping in the LDP, so candidates in the party contest will likely face a difficult decision on the matter.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba touched on the possibility of denying party endorsements when he announced last Saturday a decision to run in the Sept. 27 election, and has since maintained the position, albeit in a less aggressive tone following pushback from Abe faction members.

"It is ultimately the party president who gives (election) endorsements," Ishiba said in a speech in Tokyo on Wednesday. "We, as a party, must thoroughly be accountable to voters (over the slush funds scandal)."

