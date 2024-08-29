Paris Paralympics Kicks Off with Ceremony in Festive Mood

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Paris Paralympic Games kicked off Wednesday with an opening ceremony held in a festive mood at the heart of the French capital.

In the ceremony, athletes from across the globe paraded through the Champs-Elysees and entered the Place de la Concorde. French President Emmanuel Macron declared the opening of the 17th Summer Paralympics, and the Paralympic cauldron was lit.

It was the time that a Paralympics opening ceremony has been held outside a competition facility. The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games, which took place between late July and early August, was held on Paris' iconic Seine River, instead of at a stadium.

France is hosting a Summer Paralympics for the first time. A total of about 4,400 athletes from nearly 170 countries and regions, a record high, and the refugee team are set to compete in 549 events in 22 sports during the Paris Paralympics, which runs until Sept. 8. About 45 pct of the athletes are women, marking the highest share in a Summer Paralympics on record.

From Japan, 175 athletes, a record-high number in a Paralympics held outside the Asian nation, are slated to take part in the Paris Games, whose slogan is "Games Wide Open," the same as that for the Paris Olympics. Of the Japanese Paralympians, 100 are men and 75 are women.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]