Ex-Japan PM Noda Announces Bid for CDP Leadership

Narashino, Chiba Pref., Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda on Thursday announced his candidacy in next month's leadership election for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"I've made up my mind to aim to become prime minister again," Noda, 67, told reporters in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo.

He is the second person to make such an announcement, after former CDP President Yukio Edano, 60. For the Sept. 23 election, current President Kenta Izumi, 50, is working to secure 20 nominations necessary to run in hopes of securing another term.

Noda expressed his deep regrets that the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan fell from power in the 2012 general election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, that he decided to hold as prime minister.

"It's my role to pave the way to return to power," Noda said.

