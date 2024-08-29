Typhoon Shanshan Makes Landfall in Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in Kagoshima Prefecture in the southwestern Japan region of Kyushu on Thursday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The slow-moving 10th typhoon of the year arrived near the Kagoshima city of Satsumasendai around 8 a.m.

While the agency revised its assessment from "very strong" to "strong," the typhoon is expected to cross northern Kyushu by around Friday morning to then head east.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the agency either downgraded or lifted its special warning against violent winds and high waves in Kagoshima, excluding the Amami island region, and special warning against storm surges in Satsumasendai and elsewhere in the prefecture.

Still, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference held on the day called on people to be on alert for landslides and flooding.

