Toys Targeting "Kidults" Featured at Tokyo Toy Show 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--About 35,000 toy items from 190 Japanese and foreign companies are showcased at the International Tokyo Toy Show 2024 that opened on Thursday, including classic toys that have evolved with an aim of attracting so-called "kidults," or adults with a kid-like spirit.

The show, one of the largest toy trade fairs in Japan, will run through Sunday at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the Japanese capital's Koto Ward. It will be opened to the public on the last two days, while the first two days are reserved for business-related visitors.

The size of the domestic toy market exceeded one trillion yen for the first time in fiscal 2023, led by products targeted at kidults.

Tomy Co., also known as Takara Tomy, exhibited a new set from its flagship "Licca-chan" dress-up doll series called "Photogenic LiccA," which can strike many different poses thanks to an increased number of joints, hoping to capture the attention of women who enjoy taking photos of dolls for sharing on social media.

Bandai Spirits Co.'s "Chogokin (superalloy) Rubik's Cube," also on display at the show, is aimed at drawing the interest of adults who played with toys made of superalloy in their childhood.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]