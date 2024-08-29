Tokaido Shinkansen Services to Be Partially Halted Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services will be halted between Mishima and Nagoya stations throughout Friday as Typhoon Shanshan approaches, Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, announced Thursday.

The operator plans to run around two Kodama Shinkansen trains per hour on Friday on both the inbound and outbound lines between Tokyo Station and Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, and between Nagoya Station in the central prefecture of Aichi and Shin-Osaka Station in the western prefecture of Osaka, but may be forced to suspend them for a long time.

West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, said it will suspend Sanyo Shinkansen services between Hiroshima Station in the western prefecture of Hiroshima and Hakata Station in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka from around 5 p.m. on Thursday. The company moved forward the scheduled suspension, which it originally planned to implement after around 9 p.m. on the day. The halt is expected to continue until around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, suspended Shinkansen services in the Kyushu southwestern region between Hakata Station and Kumamoto Station in Kumamoto Prefecture at around 8 a.m. on Thursday and between Hakata Station and Kagoshima-Chuo Station in Kagoshima Prefecture all day. All its local line services have been stopped since Thursday afternoon.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled a total of 488 flights on Thursday heading for and arriving from areas including Kyushu.

