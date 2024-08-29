Toyota, Many Other Businesses Brace for Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. and many other companies accelerated moves Thursday to secure their employees' safety in the wake of powerful Typhoon Shanshan's landfall in Kyushu, the southwestern landmass in Japan.

Toyota decided to suspend production at all its 14 plants in the country until Friday following an output halt at most of them from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. The Japanese auto giant cited the necessity of keeping factory workers safe and increasing difficulties in distributing parts and components to the vehicle plants.

Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. have also announced the suspension of operations at plants in Kyushu and west part of the Honshu main island until Friday.

Besides the major automakers, machine manufacturers, such as Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and Seiko Epson Corp., and brewers put production on hold at factories chiefly in Kyushu.

In the service sector, the Japan Post Holdings Co. group will suspend on Friday delivery work and counter services at all post offices in seven Kyushu prefectures, three prefectures in the Shikoku island region, east of Kyushu, and Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Honshu.

Yamato Transport Co. and Sagawa Express Co. have already suspended accepting and delivering packages in Kyushu. Deliveries may be delayed after the weekend.

Retailers have also been affected. Seven-Eleven Japan Co. temporarily closed about 1,100 convenience stores mostly in Kyushu and Yamaguchi. Peers Lawson Inc. and FamilyMart Co. also were forced to temporarily close their stores mainly in southern Kyushu.

Aeon Co. temporarily shuttered some group superstores in Kyushu, while Bic Camera Inc. and K's Holdings Corp. partially suspended home appliance retail operations in the region.

